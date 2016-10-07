Ready? Smile!

It’s time to remove that frown on your face because today is World Smile Day!

MB FILE – Bangladeshi children / MB.COM.PH

With the appalling series of events happening in the world — never ending wars, mass killings, and natural calamities — spreading smile and joy to people around is needed more right now than ever.

Today is a perfect day to turn images of horror, pain, and heartbreak to a bouyant, peaceful picture; as Saint Theresa said, “Peace begins with a smile”.

World Smile Day

World Smile Day is celebrated every first Friday of October. Harvey Ball, the artist who created the ‘smiley face’ in 1963, was also the person behind the idea of celebrating a world day for smiles.

Ball came up with the idea of the annual celebration after he felt like the ‘smiley’ symbol — which he created to serve as a sign of good will and cheer — has somehow lost its original meaning and intent after being overly commericialzed in the marketplace.

With the belief that there should be a day each year devoted to smiles and kind acts, the ‘smiley’ creator declared the first Friday of October as the day of smiles. It was celebrated each year around the world since 1999.

Smiling is one powerful facial expression — not only does it make one look and feel good, it can also positively impact others.

Scientifically, smiling has many benefits. When you smile genuinely, you also decrease cortisol in your body, which boosts your immune system. Smiling can also reduce blood pressure. When a person smiles, he releases a hormone which reduce symptoms of physical, or emotional pain called endorphins.

The kind of smile a person has can also measure one’s well-being and success.