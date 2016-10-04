 Reconizing heroism | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Reconizing heroism


October 4, 2016
President Duterte pins a medal to an injured soldier to recognize his heroism, during his visit at the Philippine Army General Hospital yesterday. (Richard Viñas / Manila Bulletin)

