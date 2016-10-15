Red Cross completes P441.9-million Yolanda projects in Iloilo

Ajuy, Iloilo — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and British Red Cross (BRC) have completed P441-million worth of projects in northern Iloilo province hit by super typhoon Yolanda nearly 3 years ago.

Senator Richard Gordon said that bulk of the funds from the BRC went to construction of 6,680 houses worth P354.23 million for Yolanda survivors in Ajuy and Balasan towns.

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) logo

Gordon, who is also PRC chairman, added that additional P68.25 million went to livelihood programs for 5,690 household beneficiaries.

PRC and BRC also funded P18.34 million worth of repairs on 34 classrooms damaged by Yolanda.

A total of P9.9 million went to water, sanitation and health facilities while another P250,000 was spent for training of communities on disaster-risk reduction.

The Korean Red Cross, meanwhile, also extended assistance to Carles town. PRC-Iloilo Administrator Gilbert Paul Valderrama said the aid included a P3-million sea ambulance to serve far-flung island villages.

Among those present during the October 14 turnover ceremony in Ajuy town were PRC Secretary General Oscar Palabyab, PRC-Iloilo Chairman Ramon Cua Locsin, Iloilo 5th District Rep. Raul Tupas, and Ajuy Mayor Jett Rojas.