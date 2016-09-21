Red Cross mobilizes chapters to help in Zika virus drive

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) mobilized its chapters nationwide to help in the information campaign on how to prevent and deal with the Zika virus in the country.

MB FILE – The Benguet General Hospital in La Trinidad, Benguet has put up three large tents with the help of the Philippine Red Cross to accommodate the increasing number of dengue patients. (Zaldy C. Comanda/ mb.com.ph)

PRC Chairperson Richard Gordon tasked the PRC chapters to post in social media sites information about the Zika virus, especially in Central Visayas where recently confirmed cases were recorded.

“As the World Health Organization (WHO) considered Zika as a global health threat, I immediately advised all our staff and Red Cross 143 volunteers nationwide to lead the campaign to prevent the spread of the virus by closely monitoring affected area and providing all necessary information and preventive measures to the public,” PRC Chairman Richard J. Gordon said in a statement.

The Department of Health (DOH) said six people have already been tested positive for Zika virus – four of them from IloIlo and one from Cebu city and another one in Laguna.

There are already nine Zika virus cases in the Philippines this year.