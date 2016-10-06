Reducing poverty takes precedence over rating upgrade

Securing a credit rating upgrade is only secondary to the Duterte administration’s “paramount concern” of pursuing its socioeconomic agenda, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III told the debt-watchers in a recent meeting.

In a statement released by the Department of Finance (DOF) from Washington DC, Dominguez said that the priority of the new administration is to reduce poverty incidence in the country from 26 percent to 17 percent by over the next six years.

Dominguez met with credit rating agencies on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in the US capital earlier this week.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s electoral mandate is to make all Filipinos feel the benefits of sustained high growth, the finance chief told the credit rating agencies.

Earlier, American debt-watcher S&P Global Ratings said the Philippines was unlikely to get a credit rating upgrade in the next two years due to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s unpredictability and uncertainty over his domestic and foreign policies.

S&P also took note of the numerous instances of extrajudicial killings since Duterte came to power that could eventually affect sovereign ratings.

For this reason, S&P flagged the possibility it might downgrade the Philippines’ investment grade status if the new government fails to sustain the country’s fiscal and economic gains.

“While we greatly value a ratings upgrade to full investment grade, recognizing the hard work we have put in to achieve fiscal consolidation, this is only of secondary importance,” Dominguez said.

“In the economic plans we lay down, rapidly reducing poverty rates rank first priority,” he added.

According to Dominguez “our people expect this. Our government fully intends to meet that expectation. We do not plan on failing the poorest of the poor.”

Over the next six years, driven by investments and targeted public spending, Dominguez expects to sustain economic growth at least seven percent or more.

“By 2040, we expect the Philippines achieving high middle income emerging economy status,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said postponed investments have to be attended to right away which is why the government raised its deficit spending, to make way for higher investments in infrastructure, human capital and social protection for the most vulnerable sectors.

“We intend to make our economic growth more inclusive. We will achieve this by investing more in our human capital, closing the infrastructure gap that raises the costs of production and trade, and transforming our agriculture,” Dominguez said.

Infrastructure spending would be increased to five percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as a way to help correct uneven economic progress in the Philippines, Dominguez said.

“The sustainability of our economic expansion makes [these] economic investments necessary,” he added.