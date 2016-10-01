 Reflections | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Reflections

Reflections

October 1, 2016 (updated)

The blue waters off the shore of Ilocanos Sur in San Fernando City, La Union mirror the images of these children, seen running and frolicking on huge stone steps that reveal themselves during low tide. (Erwin G. Beleo/ Manila Bulletin)

