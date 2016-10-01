Regal movie shows how to keep from becoming the rebound girl

Alex Gonzaga and Joseph Marco

In the film “My Rebound Girl,” Raquel or Rocky (played by Alex Gonzaga) has experienced being the rebound girl many times. She’s even been tagged as the “Pambansang Rebound Girl” or she who often ends up soothing the pain of broken-hearted men fresh from breakup.

It’s not as if she doesn’t try to find everlasting love. Rocky actually thought her most recent lover, Timmy (Carl Guevara), was the one. Heck, they even opened a coffee shop business with common friends (played by Martin Escudero and Helga Krapf). But then Timmy backed out of the business when he reconciled with an ex.

What to do? Well, Rocky searches for another financier – and finds him in the person of Rich Magsanoc (Joseph Marco). It didn’t look good in the beginning, though, as on first meeting, Rich and Rocky already argued about this thing and that. They only agreed on two things: a). They’d co-manage the shop and; b). The café will use Rich’s coffee beans from their farm in Cordillera.

The two visit the farm. She learns it has been put in the market and that Rich wants to keep it from getting sold. Rocky also learns he has just been dumped by his long-time girlfriend (Natalie Hart) for another man. So, here we go again, Rocky?

This won’t be a spoiler article, so here we simply share Rocky’s tips on how one can keep from becoming a rebound girl:

Be choosy

Don’t believe in the saying that being choosy could ruin your chances of ever finding love. And don’t be the kind of girl who, as they say, “Pinagbuksan ka lang ng pinto, in love

Rocky believes being in a long getting-to-know-each-other stage could help in deciding whether you are the rebound girl or not. She said that if you were able celebrate your first year anniversary together, then you are not that girl (And if not? Uh-oh, that’s a sign – get out!).

By the way, don’t fall for his six-pack abs. It’s either trick or trap.

Stalk him

Check his social media accounts to see if he has really moved on from his past relationship. See if there are “hugot” posts about love and relationship. If you see one, quick, leave ASAP!

Observe the signs

When Rich’s ex lover called on the phone, he ignored it and said, “Wala na akong pakialam sa kanya.” Yet Rocky catches him texting somebody shortly after.

Another incident has Rich saying he needs to do overtime at work. Rocky went to his office that night and, bingo, he’s not there.

Learn when to stop

“Dahil kung mahal mo ako, ’di ka dapat nalilito. Wala nang iba,” said Rocky at one point.

When you experience some or all of these things, and you feel it’s all downhill from there, take a breather with trusted friends or family. For Rocky, she went to his father (Mitoy Yonting) in Hawaii to catch up with him. As soon as she felt her heart has healed, she went back to the Philippines and back to managing the café.

Indeed, no matter how hard, time heals all wounds and life goes on even for the rebound girl.