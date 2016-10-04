Region 1 workers get P12-27/day pay hike

San Fernando City, La Union — Minimum wage earners in Region 1 will receive a daily pay increase ranging from P12 to 27, taking effect last October 2, or 15 days after its publication in a local paper last September 17.

Region 1 (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Henry John Jalbuena, regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and chairman of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), said the increase in the minimum daily wage of workers are as follows: large non-agriculture, from P253 to P280 with P27 increment; medium non-agriculture, from P253 and P244 to P266 with P12 and P21 increase; small non-agriculture, from P233 to P252 with P19 daily pay hike; micro non-agriculture, from P227 to P243 with P16 increase; agriculture plantation, from P233 to P252 with P19 increment; agriculture non-plantation, from P227 to P243 with a raise of P16; and commercial fishing, from P253 to 280 with P27 difference.

Jabuena said the new wage order will benefit 208,296 workers and employees working in 48,955 micro establishments in the Region 1.

Schedule for the orientations on the wage order is on October 17 – Dagupan City for Pangasinan; October 19 – City of San Fernando for La Union and October 21 – Laoag City for Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Excluded in the increase are the “kasambahays” or domestic help workers, persons employed in the personal service of another including family drivers, and workers and employees of registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) with Certifications of Authority.

The new wage order also provides exemptions to distressed establishments, new business establishments, retail/service establishments employing not more than ten workers, and establishments adversely affected by calamities such as natural and/or human induced disasters.