Reimagining Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

‘Four days will quickly steep themselves in night/Four nights will quickly dream away the time/And then the moon, like to a silver bow New-bent in heaven/Shall behold the night Of our solemnities.’ – Hippolyta, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’





CARLOS SIGUION-REYNA (in light blue) with the cast

the cast of ‘Pangarap Sa Isang Gabi Ng Gitnang Tag-Araw’ during rehearsals

Rafa Siguion-Reyna and Jackie Lou Blanco

Iconic lines from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will reverberate anew with Tanghalang Pilipino’s staging of “Pangarap Sa Isang Gabi Ng Gitnang Tag-Araw” in commemoration of the 400th death anniversary of The Bard this year.

Various reimagining of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” have been staged here and abroad through the years but director Carlos Siguion-Reyna believes “Pangarap Sa Isang Gabi Ng Gitnang Tag-Araw” will stand out because it is in Tagalog.

“Not only that, it will be interesting because it tackles challenges familiar to us as Filipinos,” he said. “When order becomes conflicted, when passion gets chaotic, it becomes an interesting thing and we hope to put that out through the play.”

Allaying the fears of those who deem Shakespeare’s work too highbrow, he said, “It is really about understanding the actions of the characters. Kasi very clear naman ang objectives nila.”

Siguion-Reyna also noted the story is universal as it is anchored on love.

“And that is the most painful thing, that it’s all about love, falling in and out of love and I believe everyone could understand that,” he said.

Excited on how people would react during the show, Siguion-Reyna said, “I just hope we do it justice.”

The cast of “Pangarap Sa Isang Gabi Ng Gitnang Tag-Araw” includes his son Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Jackie Lou Blanco, Audie Gemora, Liesl Batucan, Teroy Guzman, Doray Dayao, Skyzx Labastilla and Richard Cunanan, among others.

The “Pangarap Sa Isang Gabi Ng Gitnang Tag-Araw” run starts today until Oct. 16 at the Tanghalang Huseng Batute (Studio Theater) of Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

More recognition

Siguion-Reyna expressed joy over the fact that more and more Filipinos are becoming interested in watching plays or musicals.

“Very inspiring ito sa mga creators, writers, directors. I think this is the good time to create more original works,” he said.

He is also grateful Filipino films are getting recognitions abroad.

“It was Lino Brocka who opened the international scene for most Filipino filmmakers. Since then, a lot of directors followed him like Lav Diaz, Brillante Mendoza, Chito Roño and several others.”

The director considers 2016 a great year for the film industry, especially because of the awards Filipino filmmakers have won globally.

“I’m very optimistic about it all. I believe it’s a good opportunity for Filipino directors. We got the talents and the doors tointernational stage is open,” he said.

Siguion-Reyna hinted he will have a new film out before the year ends.