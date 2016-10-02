Release of 3 Indons a convergence of efforts initiated by President Duterte — OPAPP

MANILA — The release of three more Indonesia held hostage by Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu is part of a convergence of efforts initiated by President Rodrigo Duterte, a peace process official said Sunday.

Office of the President Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Secretary Jesus Dureza said that Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari informed him that the Indonesian captives were freed before noon Sunday.



(AFP / Manila Bulletin) FREED NORWEGIAN – Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad (fourth from left) poses with Moro National Liberation Front Chairman Nur Misuari (second from left), the government’s peace adviser Jesus Dureza (third from left), former Sulu governor Sakur Tan (right), and other officials during the turnover of Sekkingstad to government authorities in Indanan town in Sulu on Sunday.(AFP / Manila Bulletin)

The release of the three Indonesians happened more than two weeks after the ASG freed Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad in Jolo, Sulu.

Sekkingstad along with two Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall and Filipina Marites Flor was kidnapped in September 2015. Ridsdel and Hall were beheaded in April and June, respectively, while Flor was released.

The three freed Indonesians were identified as Edi Suryono, Ferry Arifin, and Muhamad Mabrur Dahri.

”These recent breakthroughs were a convergence of efforts that President Duterte initiated getting the cooperation of the MNLF, the local governments, the stakeholders and the Armed Forces of the Philippines through their ongoing military operations in the area,” Dureza said in a press statement.

Dureza said Misuari called him to inform him about the release of the three Indonesians.

”I coordinated with Gen. (Arnel) dela Vega of Task Force Sulu to facilitate smooth turnover,” Dureza said.

The OPAPP official said Sulu Gov. Toto Tan turned over Arifin, Edi and Mahbur to the Task Force Sulu.

The three Indonesians are crew of M/T Tugboat Charles 00 and were kidnapped on June 22 at the area of Simisa Island, Sulu.

The release brought to 16 the number of kidnap victims rescued or released from ASG clutches since July. This includes six Filipinos, nine Indonesians and Sekkingstad.