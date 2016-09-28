Reliving Beatlemania

The Beatles returns in the Ron Howard-directed rock documentary “Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years,” which chronicles the early years of the Fab Four’s career, focusing on the time when they were performing live seemingly non-stop.

The film starts with a clear 1963 concert footage of the band performing at ABC Cinema in Manchester. It is said to be the first colored footage of a Beatles show. Among songs they performed at the gig were rousing versions of “She Loves You” and “Twist And Shout.”

From there, the documentary follows the band from their residency at the famed Cavern Club in Liverpool, to their final concert at Candlestick Park stadium in San Francisco.

Howard and his team did good seeking out the best available footage, keenly overseeing its cleanup and digitization. This effectively brings back to life that exciting time when Beatlemania was a never-before-seen cultural phenomena. The crisp, remastered sound is a bonus, giving viewers the closest they could to reliving a Beatles show.

Key segments include the Beatles’ first concert on US soil, held two days after their historical debut on the “Ed Sullivan show.” Then there’s the chronicling of their 25-date American tour in 1964. The latter is a historical moment for rock and roll, as it set a precedent even today, with many rock bands deeming it de rigueur if only to prove they have arrived. That tour was also among the first few times rock and roll openly challenged prevailing culture.

At a concert at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, The Beatles refused to play learning how African-Americans have been separated from white audiences. As Ringo Starr said: “We didn’t play to those people or that people – We just played to people.”

Aside from Starr, Paul McCartney also provides insight on the various goings-on. Archival interviews of John Lennon and George Harrison are featured as well.