Remembering the legendary antagonist, Dick Israel

Netizens, and celebs are mourning the death of character actor Dick Israel who was widely known for his villain characters in movies.

He has passed away 7:30 pm on Tuesday, actress Vivian Velez made the confirmation. The actor was 68 years old.

Israel’s son told Velez that the veteran actor started vomiting blood before he died in their house.

In a Facebook post, Velez remembered Israel as a ‘gentle soul’.

Facebook / MB.COM.PH

“Remembering his wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. RIP Dick Israel,” the actress said.

Nadia Montenegro posted on her Instagram, a photo of her with the actor in all smiles. “REST IN PEACE TATS!!! WE LOVE YOU! #RIPDickIsrael” she captioned the photo.

A photo posted by Nadia montenegro (@officialnadiam) on Oct 11, 2016 at 6:48am PDT

Actor Paulo Avelino took to Twitter to pay his last respects for the actor. “RIP Dick Israel. You will be greatly remembered” he tweeted.

RIP Dick Israel. You will be greatly remembered. — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) October 11, 2016

Netizens remember Israel as ‘one of the best actors in the Philippines’. One twitter user called the veteran actor a ‘legend antagonist’. “Rip dick israel… One of the better actors in the entertainment industry,” says another.

In an interview with DZMM, Velez revealed that the actor’s wife was sent to the hospital two weeks ago and is currently on comatose.

Israel suffered stroke in 2010, paralyzing half of his body. Recently, his house in Caloocan was destroyed by fire.

Velez worked with Israel in several films like “Gameng” and “Sa Nag-aapoy na Dagat.”

Dick Israel or Ricardo Vizcarra Michaca is a notable Filipino actor known during the 80’s and 90’s who played in more than 220 movies.

Israel has won two best supporting actor awards for his role in “Patrolman” at the Metro Manila Film Festival and for his portrayal in “Kanto Boy 2: Anak ni Totoy Guapo” at the FAMAS Awards.