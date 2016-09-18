Renee on her comeback, controversy on her look

RENEE IN a scene from ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’

Los Angeles – Appearing in “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” the third installment to the franchise and a sequel to the 2004 film “Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason,” Renee Zellweger comes back with Colin Firth (as Mark Darcy) and Patrick Dempsey (as Jack Qwant, her new American love interest).

Taking a break from moviemaking for a while, we asked Renee, 47, how her comeback was and what she did while she was gone.

She revealed, “I did a lot of things. I wanted to take some time so that I could learn some things that you really don’t have time to explore when you are in the cycle of making films. I wanted to keep some promises that I had made to myself a very long time ago and I did. I learned a lot.”

While on break, she said, “I spent a lot of time with my niece, nephew and my family, who live on the East Coast. I have been watching them grow up and get to know them. That’s probably been the most important thing about this time is that I have been doing all the things that I used to do if I had time to do with them.



(Photo by Janet R. Nepales/HFPA) RENEE ZELLWEGER(Photo by Janet R. Nepales/HFPA)

“I also went to Liberia for a charity organization here which advocates for women and we went to Monrovia. Then we went out into the countryside to chronicle the successes of the women despite whatever hardship. We presented Ellen Shirley Johnson with the first Great Initiative Award for her policies in advocating for women, and making a law that children of a certain age go to school and protecting them from rape.”

On her comeback, the award-winning actress disclosed, “It was a little scary coming back and I was nervous because I love this character. I didn’t want to disappoint anybody and (I was) nervous because I had been away for a while. So I always feel a slight twinge of impostor syndrome whenever I go to work. After being away from it for so long, to be able to step into it again and feel like ‘Oh this time is the time I am going to be discovered and fired.’ It’s an ever present sort of sentiment so getting past that was interesting and joyful.

“I love this character and from the moment that I read the script, I was so happy to be reunited with her family, her friends and to be in her world again. It just reminded me how much I love Bridget Jones and the whole experience so it was a very happy experience.”

Since Bridget Jones discovers she is pregnant in this movie, we asked Renee what kind of research she did to portray her role. She shared, “I do have a lot of friends who have been pregnant. I am an aunt and have godchildren. My best friend is expecting her second any minute. So yeah, I have seen the experience…

“We worked with a midwife and went through all of the possibilities of what might happen and what happens to the body at each stage, all that. One of our makeup artists was pregnant while we were making the film. So that was pretty great, pretty helpful and I could ask her things at the spur of the moment.”

As for people commenting on her looks, how did she deal with the public scrutiny and the emotional scars, we asked.

Renee replied, “I don’t think of those experiences as scarring. They are empowering when something that challenges your character in such a substantial way, enables a person to know herself better. I know myself better. And that’s not scarring, that is strength. So I am in a way grateful that it happened because instead of scarring, there is fearlessness. And with that, comes a whole lot of openness and enthusiasm about what’s next with no fear.

“I was busy at that time. My friend had been diagnosed with ALS the month before and I had been living with her at her house. So I wasn’t really thinking about what I looked like. I went to that event because she wanted me to go. And she wanted to go and be on the red carpet with me so that she could show that she wasn’t being defeated by this terrible disease. And that’s what I was thinking about that day. I wasn’t thinking about what I looked like or what people thought. Then the aftermath of it, I was back home with my friend, and again, I wasn’t thinking about what I looked like and what people thought.”

What does she do to keep herself happy?

“I run a lot, less than I used to, because my hips are bossy now and they tell me when it’s time to stop. Unlike before, now I listen, instead of trying to make them listen to me, because they don’t. I clear my head. I write when I run. I get a lot of clarity when I run. I meditate. I ride bikes a lot these days. All of it is more for that I like to exert myself more than it’s about being fit and it keeps me sane.”