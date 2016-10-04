Rep. Sato: Malampaya funds should go to electrification of remote islands

A lady House leader has proposed that Malampaya funds be tapped for the development of renewable energy projects.

Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato, vice chairman of the House Committee on Economic Affairs and a member of the House Committee on Energy, said the Malampaya funds should be used to “energize” remote islands with no access to, or short in supply of, power and electricity.



(Photo courtesy of www.congress.gov.ph) Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato(Photo courtesy of www.congress.gov.ph)

She made the call after the Department of Energy (DOE) last month formally proposed to tap the Malampaya fund to pay for billions of pesos worth of debt incurred by the state-run National Power Corporation (NPC).

She called on Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi to lay down the DOE’s plan to address the rising cost of electricity.

“It is also high time that a portion of the fund goes to projects that promotes renewable energy, particularly in remote islands that are “off the grid” or not yet connected to the main power grid, to promote inclusive growth,” the former governor of Occidental Mindoro said.

She laments that people in island provinces, towns or even barangays suffer from fluctuating electricity because of power shortage.

“To lure investors and spur economic activities in remote islands, there should be adequate supply of electricity,” she said.

DOE Spokesman Felix William B. Fuentebella reportedly said that the balance of the Malampaya fund currently amounts to P100 billion and its use is still up to Congress.

The Malampaya fund comes from proceeds of the Malampaya natural- gas project, which is a joint undertaking of the Philippine government and the private sector.