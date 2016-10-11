Resources of PH banks up 12% in Q2

Steady growth in lending and deposit activities boost domestic banking resources to P12.86 trillion as of end-June this year, up 11.83 percent from the same period last year of P11.50 trillion.

The country’s 41 big commercial banks, most of these have universal banking licenses, control about 90 percent of total resources of P11.58 trillion as of end-June, up 12.1 percent year-on-year or from P10.33 trillion.

The 64 thrift banks had resources of P1.06 trillion, up 9.95 percent compared to last year’s P965 million.

In terms of the entire resources of the country’s financial system, the amount stood at P15.84 trillion as of end-June from last year’s P14.45 trillion.

This includes non-banks which had P2.98-trillion resources as of January as well as rural banks’ P220 billion. Non-banks are investment houses, finance companies, investment firms, pawnshops and securities dealers/brokers.

Other than deposits, the growth in total resources also came from the expansion in securities and other non-financial assets.

The Henry Sy-owned BDO Unibank, Inc. tops the list of biggest banks in the country followed by the Ty family’s Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. The Ayala Group’s Bank of the Philippine Islands is in third slot before government-controlled Land Bank of the Philippines and Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank.

The biggest thrift bank in asset-size is BPI Family Savings Bank followed by PS Bank (Metrobank subsidiary), RCBC Savings Bank, Philippine Business Bank and City Savings Bank.