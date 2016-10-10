Retro gaming with this!

Retro gaming is fun. It’s a chance to relive the classics or games I might have missed as a youth. I’ve met people armed to the teeth with two GTX 1080s in their custom built PCs and yet they use all the power to process 8 to 16-bit era games.

To join the buzz, a mini Sega MegaDrive went on sale in some places, and then there’s the Nintendo Classic – which houses 30 pre-selected games by Nintendo itself. We can’t blame them why they had to do that, not all classic games were good, many were not even aren’t worth our time.

But look out, here’s another device that will allow you to check out not 30, but over 400 – yes you heard that right – classic titles, ranging from the original Super Mario Bros that signaled the rebirth of the gaming era, to Contra, Ninja Gaiden, and even out-of-place titles, such as Angry Birds, Plants vs Zombies, and Sonic the Hedgehog, all retro-fied to 8-bit forms.

The build quality of the FC Pocket is not outstanding. You get what you paid for. The point of this handheld though, is not to compete against major consoles, or even go head-to-head against Nintendo – since almost all of FC Pocket’s games are NES-based – but to give people an opportunity to relive the late ‘80s when Nintendo made gaming awesome.

The FC Pocket uses an old school mini-USB to recharge (Just to clarify: Not micro, mini-USBs are small and fat). In our experience, the FC Pocket glitches out and freezes every now and then after using for some extended period of time. It will get better when we leave it alone for a while, and then it gets bad again. However, we managed to solve this issue by making sure the FC Pocket has been charged up. It hasn’t acted up since.

If over 400 classic titles is not enough for you, the FC Pocket ships out with a small cartridge that houses over a hundred more different titles. This gives the FC Pocket a total of over 600 titles to choose from.

The smorgasbord of games may sound appealing, but not all of them should ever be bothered with. Of course, Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 2 Lost Levels, and Super Mario Brothers 3, are must plays. There’s Contra, remember the infamous Konami code? Up, down, left right… never mind, just Google it. Rock Man is also among the selection. But oddly enough, other classical greats such as Gradius, Metroid, and Legend of Zelda are absent.

The FC Pocket is a time machine that allows the new generation kids to appreciate the cultural history of videogames, its humble beginnings, and how far it has gone since then. It’s an opportunity to relive the nostalgia where every piece of cartridge held something magical and fantastical to the gamer opening the box.