Ricky Lee to hold writing workshop in New York

Multi-awarded and critically acclaimed scriptwriter Ricky Lee is this year’s recipient of the International Film Festival Manhattan’s (IFFM) Lifetime Achievement Award for his excellent contribution to cinema.

Ricky Lee

Ricky’s career spans almost 200 films, a citation from CNN as Asia Viewer’s Choice Award for “Himala” and “Insiang” as featured films at the Cannes Film Festival.

In line with this, IMFF will bring Ricky to New York City for collaborative projects. At the same time, he will share writing tips, techniques and his very own experiences with select participants in workshops set for Oct. 17 to 19 at the Producer’s Club, 358 West 44th St, New York City.

To those who wish to participate may send their inquiries to this email address LuisPedron@gmail.com.

• • •

Debut album

Kyle Echarri

It’s easy to dismiss 13-year-old Kyle Echarri as just another pretty boy determined to make his mark in showbiz but, really, he’s much more than that.

In 2015, the young singer auditioned for the second season of “The Voice Kids” with the One Direction song “Night Changes.” Kyle’s Blind Audition made a big splash online when it premiered on the show’s official YouTube channel. As of writing, that video has been viewed no less than four million times.

Kyle joined Sarah Geronimo’s team, and this experience brought him loads of learnings. Though his “The Voice” journey came to an end in the semifinals, Kyle’s career has been on the upswing. He was cast in the top-rating ABS-CBN teleserye “On The Wings Of Love” in the role of Brent Wyatt, the half-brother of Nadine Lustre’s character Leah Olivar. Then Kyle later became one third of the boy group Voice Next Door in “We Love OPM: The Celebrity Sing-Offs,” which ran from May to July.

He has released his first solo album “It’s Me Kyle” under MCA Music. Kyle says the promotional songs “Fall For Me” is about young love.

Kyle says he feels lucky to have been given a record deal even if he didn’t make the grand finals of “The Voice Kids.” He’s also thrilled to be an MCA Music artist. The singer is thankful for the guidance of Cornerstone Talents and Star Magic, both of which work closely with MCA Music in shaping his career.