Rio judge seizes assets of official Olympic broadcaster

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian justice has blocked assets of the company that serves as the host broadcaster organization for the Olympic Games.

The decision announced on Monday impacts any financial resources, trucks, equipment and furniture used in Brazil by Spanish-based company Olympic Broadcasting Services, known as OBS.

The objective of Brazilian authorities is to assure “compensation for possible damages to workers hired by OBS”, the ruling says. The company can still appeal the decision.

Investigators that moved the suit claim that OBS has to pay damages to overworked employees of its operations at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic and Paralympic Games, which ended on Sunday.

OBS is a company created by the International Olympic Committee in 2001. It produces and transmits live radio and television coverage of every sport from every venue.

The company said in a statement that it was taking all legal measures in its defense, but did not comment on the accusations since the case is under judicial review.

“OBS takes pride in ensuring that regardless of where the Games take place the professionals participating in the operation are provided with working conditions which are in line with the best practices of the industry at an international level,” the statement said.

More than 7,000 professionals from more than 70 different countries worked for OBS during the Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games.