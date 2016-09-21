Rio Olympics medalists to see action in world club volleyball tournament in Manila

Rio Olympics and World Championship medalists will see action in the FIVB World Club Women’s Championship scheduled on Oct. 18 to 23 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

According to the FIVB website, Chinese Zhu Ting, gold winner and MVP in the Olympics last month, will banner Vakifbank Istanbul, along with silver medalist and best blocker Milena Rasic of Serbia.

Defending champion Eczacibasi Vitra Istanbul will have Rachel Adams and Jordan Larson-Burbach, both members of the US team which won the bronze medal in Rio; Serbia team captain Maja Ognjenovic and Tijana Boscovic, Brazilian middle blocker Thaisa Daher Pallesi and Russian wing spiker Tatiana Kosheleva.

Rio Olympics best middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo, Fabiola De Souza and Olympic silver medalist Silvija Popovic of Serbia will carry the fight for Volero Zurich of Switzerland.

Pomi Casalmaggiore, the reigning Italian Super Cup champion, will rely on 27-year-old wing spiker Lucia Bosetti, a veteran of the 2012 London Olympics and the 2011 World Cup.

Brazil’s Rexona-Sesc Rio, which debuted in the World Club Championship in 2013, will have top players Gabriela Guimaraes, Juciely Cristina Barreto and Fabiola Oliveira.

Thailand’s Bangkok Glass, which finished third in the recent Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship, will bank on national players Pleumjit Thinkaow, Wilavan Apinyapong and Pornpun Guedpard – who all competed in the Grand Prix this year.

Japan’s Hisamitsu Springs Kobe, bannered by national players Miyu Nagaoka and Yuki Ishii, hopes to improve on its fifth-place finish last year.

Mika Reyes, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Anne Daquis will carry the fight for Philippine Super Liga (PSL) Manila.

Pool A is composed of Eczacibasi Vitra Istanbul, Pomi Casalmaggiore,

PSL Manila and Rexona-Sesc Rio while in Pool B are Bangkok Glass, Hisamitsu Springs Kobe,Vakifbank Istanbul and Volero Zurich.