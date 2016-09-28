Rob Kardashian exposes Kylie’s phone number on Twitter

Another Kardashian squabble has begun as Rob Kardashian exposed sister Kylie’s personal phone number on Twitter.

Photo courtesy of Instagram (@kyliejenner)

Rob posted on Twitter Kylie’s phone number, on September 27, Tuesday. On the said tweet, he indicated a 10-digit number and code with 16 crying-laughing emojis. He even cleared up that his account isn’t hacked at all.

Kylie’s # +1 (818) 482-5859 I ain’t hacked either this is rob dog lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

He even followed up a tweet, only with the number itself.

8184825859 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

Rob further explained in another tweet that the Kardashians ‘are out of their minds’ after not inviting his pregnant fiancee, Blac Chyna, in the baby shower.

Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds, — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

Blac Chyna is pregnant with a baby girl. They started dating in December last year and got engaged in April.

Many speculations say that Rob exposed Kylie’s number despite being angry with the entire Kardashian clan, because Chyna had a baby with Tyga, Kylie’s boyfriend.

Chyna and Tyga dated in 2011 and had a baby together named King Cairo. The couple separated in 2014. Months later, Tyga and Kylie started dating.