Robredo: 2-year land conversion ban will hurt the homeless

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo has signed a petition for Malacañang to reconsider the issuance of a “blanket” executive order (EO) banning land conversion for two years, saying the move will hurt the homeless.



(Facebook / MB.COM.PH) Vice President Leni Robredo(Facebook / MB.COM.PH)

Robredo, chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), expressed concerns that the proposed moratorium by the Department of Agrarian Reform will “introduce further delays in the housing and resettlement processes.”

She said that such delay will “exacerbate the insurmountable housing backlog that we are working to address.”

Records from HUDCC indicate a housing backlog of 5.7 million that needs to be addressed by yearend.

This includes 1.5 million informal settler families (ISFs) that need resettlement and 1.8 families displaced by natural disasters between 2009 and 2014.

Should the two-year ban take effect, the Vice President warned that housing projects in “Yolanda-affected and other disaster-stricken areas” will be affected “since these sites are mostly within agricultural zones.”

Robredo also warned that the impending scarcity of land for housing could push up prices of residential lands, significantly reducing the supply of low-cost housing.

“By unnecessarily locking up the land resources for two years, including those that were already identified as suitable for socialized housing, this will make our mission far more difficult in solving the growing problem of homelessness,” she said.