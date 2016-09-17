Robredo assures good working relationship with President Duterte despite party rifts

Despite rifts between their political parties, Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo yesterday assured that she and President Rodrigo Duterte continue to have a very good working relationship.

In a press conference at Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) in Makati City, Robredo said that amid accusations that her party – the Liberal Party (LP) – is “plotting” to oust Duterte, she continues to give her full support to the President.

“President Duterte and I have a very good working relationship,” Robredo said in Filipino. “Every chance I get, I tell him that he has my support and I tell him that if he wants me to do something, all he needs to do is ask,” she added.

The VP also noted that she remains grateful to President for respecting her opinions even if they do not share the same beliefs in some issues. “I thank him because despite our differences in opinions, he never took it against me,” she added.

Robredo reiterated that it is the responsibility not only of the cabinet members but of everyone to extend support to Duterte. “I always say that it is our obligation to support our President,” she said. She was quick to add that while she extends her support to Duterte, it does not mean that she agrees with all of his decisions.

Robredo enjoined the public to be “vigilant and discerning” as the Senate investigation on extra judicial killings unfolds. Last Thursday, witness Edgar Matobato made “serious” allegations involving Duterte in extra judicial killings.

“We must exhaust all efforts to get to the truth with due regard for our democratic processes and the rule of law,” she reiterated.

Robredo said Matobato’s allegations are very serious but she added, “Hindi din natin alam kung totoo ang sinasabi o hindi… kailangan maging vigilant tayo…maging very discerning, siyempre mahalaga na makalabas ang katotohanan…hindi tatanggapin ang sinasabi as a base, kasi hindi din natin alam kung totoo ang sinasabi niya o hindi.”

Robredo admitted that she and her party were offended by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s accusation. During the Senate hearing, the senator repeatedly said the LP is plotting to oust the President and that Robredo would be the intended beneficiary of this plan.

During the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Robredo also assured “that no such plan exists and we continue to support the reforms of this administration.”

She expressed hope that her working relationship with the President would not be affected by issues between LP and the administration.

Robredo also said she is optimistic no impeachment case would be filed against Duterte.