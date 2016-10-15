Robredo: Good governance key to ARMM’s progress

Vice President Leni Robredo stressed the key role of good governance to achieving progress in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).



(Facebook / MB.COM.PH) Vice President Leni Robredo(Facebook / MB.COM.PH)

Speaking Friday, October 14 at the ARMM Colloquium 2016 at the Heritage Hotel in Pasay City, Robredo stressed that ARMM has a special place in her heart just like her late husband, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo.

“Jesse spoke of ARMM with much admiration for its people and also a depth of understanding for its long history of injustices and development challenges,” she said.

Robredo shared that the year before the then Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary passed away, “he was very hopeful in starting a comprehensive program of reform for ARMM,” citing that if “we could do it in ARMM, we could do it anywhere.”

The keys to ARMM’s progress, Robredo stressed, are “good governance, strong and honest leadership, transparency and accountability, and an ability to love its history, beautiful and tragic as it may be.”

Robredo also stressed that when there is good governance, “local leaders are not afraid of working with each other and virtually remove boundaries between municipalities.” She noted that Office of the Vice President can also learn a lot from ARMM and its partners. “We are redefining the OVP by integrating the vision of uplifting the lives of Filipinos in the periphery of society as its main focus,” she added.