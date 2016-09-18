Robredo to inspect Leyte housing sites

Vice President Ma. Leonor Robredo will inspect on Tuesday government resettlement sites in Palo and Tanauan towns in Leyte, where the construction of houses for Yolanda victims was found to be too slow.

Vice President Ma. Leonor Robredo

Robredo, who heads the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), said she wants to personally check what she described as “problematic” housing sites of the National Housing Authority (NHA) there.

“The soonest time possible I hope I can go to all (housing sites),” the Vice President said.

Last week she went to Hernani, Eastern Samar, to check on the 25,000 houses that are being built for Yolanda-stricken families.

She found that only 2,500 houses are occupied.

“That is too far from our target,” Robredo said, noting that the number of houses needed to be built is at 205,000.

“I told the office I want to see with my own eyes those 25,000 (houses),” she said.

Robredo, an advocate of people on the margins of society, has traced the slow construction of houses for Yolanda victims to red tape.

In the provinces, she said the requirement to secure a land title for a housing project has been the problem since most of the properties only have tax declarations.

“On the average, it takes two to three years to process a housing project,” Robredo said.

She is scheduled on Sept. 22 to discuss the housing problems with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. and heads of concerned agencies in Malacanang.

Robredo wants to speed up construction to address the housing backlog.

“We want to shorten the processing time from three years to 15 days,” she said as she hoped for the approval of her proposal.