Robredo wants govt-CBCP tie-up for drug rehab program

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo has reached out to the Catholic Church to become the government’s partner in crafting more drug rehabilitation programs.

MB FILE – Vice President Leni Robredo (mb.com.ph)

Robredo, who believes that a faith-based approach is effective in the program, said she met with Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Socrates Villegas about reviving their partnership.

“Bishop Soc representing the CBCP said the Catholic Church will be very glad to take on being a partner of the government in crafting a community rehabilitation program,” she said.

In her meeting with Villegas, she said they “discussed again how we can revive the partnership between the government, the private sector, and the Catholic Church.”

The Vice President is pushing for the creation of a comprehensive drug rehabilitation program for drug surrenders as part of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.