Robredo’s advice to Duterte: ‘Think before you speak’

If Vice President Leni Robredo has one advice to President Rodrigo Duterte, it could be: “Think before you speak.

Like the lawmakers in both Congress and Senate, Robredo has followed suit to give him this advice especially if his foul launguage would put the country in bad light in the international community.

“If ever the time comes he asked for an advice, I would tell him the same that he should be circumspect in speaking,” the Vice President told reporters in Filipino.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old Robredo reminded the President that his remarks will always be construed as official policy. “The President is only like that, but we should remind him that he is our President, that what he says is a policy. He should be careful,” she added.

Robredo also advised the President not to include his personal feelings because he is the country’s highest elected official.

For one, the former Bicolana lawmaker mentioned his comments against the United States while he considered strengthening ties with China and Russia.

She said she believed that the Philippines could be friendly with both China and Russia without breaking ties with the U.S.

“It is okay that we make friends with China and Russia but it also doesn’t mean we have to remove some friends to give way for others. I think there is always room for more friends,” she said.

“I hope our direction is to reach out to many countries as possible. Our friendship with U.S and China are not mutually exclusive. We can be a friend of China and U.S, which has always been there for us all these years,” Robredo added.