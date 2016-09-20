ROS, Phoenix in battle for survival

Games Tomorrow

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:15 p.m. – Meralco vs Mahindra

7 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Phoenix

For the first time in two seasons, TNT KaTropa finished with the best record following the conclusion of the elimination round as the Texters went 10-1 in the season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup.

For TNT coach Jong Uichico, however, these are just numbers.



TNT KaTropa's Asian import Michael Madanly scored 18 points in the team's 104-92 win over Ginebra on Sunday. Madanly's performance enabled the Texters to clinch the No. 1 seed.

“It’s just placing whether you’re 1, 2, or 3,” said Uichico after his team’s 104-92 victory against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel that also gave the Texters the No. 1 spot in the quarterfinal playoffs.

“Basta nasa Top 4 ka, and then just hope for the best and try to maintain your momentum,” said Uichico.

The last time TNT had the league’s best record after the elimination round was during the 2014 Governors’ Cup when it finished with a 7-2 win-loss record, thus earning the top spot in the playoffs.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, the Texters eliminated the now-defunct Barako Bull Energy, but lost to eventual ‘grand slam’ champion San Mig Coffee in the semifinals.

Uichico said their focus now is on their quarterfinal game against either Rain or Shine or NLEX although it will be Phoenix Fuel that will play ROS in today’s playoff.

Here’s why: If the Elasto Painters win, it’s going to be TNT versus ROS, but if Phoenix wins, it would take the No. 7 spot and the NLEX Road Warriors will be No. 8 due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

“We have to wait,” said Uichico, adding that he will watch the playoff game. “Sometimes it’s hard because you don’t know who you’re going to play.”

With the loss to TNT, Ginebra dropped to a tie for second with defending champion San Miguel Beer, both with 8-3 cards, but since the Beermen defeated the Kings (111-105) during the eliminations, SMB gets the No. 2 spot in the playoffs, while Ginebra No. 3 and will face No. 6 Alaska.

Meralco and Mahindra will dispute the No. 4 spot and the last twice-to-beat advantage also on Wednesday, a virtual three-game affair since the losing team will fall to fifth seed.

The top four teams are armed with twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals, with the winners advancing in the best-of-five semifinal series. The finals will be a seven-game showdown.