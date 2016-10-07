Rose Quartz goes for the mane attraction

Pantone colors are familiar names in print, clothing and furniture. Now, one of them emerges as the mane attraction.

Celebrity Kylie Jenner prides her new crowning glory in a shade of what hair professional Pricilla Valles confirmed to E! News as Rose Quartz, Pantone’s color of the year 2016.

Jenner took to Instagram to show her new hair color, which she captioned as “Rose Gold,” the metallic pink color in iPhone variants.

Rose Gold A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 6, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

The light pink tone was an easy transition for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Valles said, mainly because she had a light base from her previous platinum hair.

“Because she was platinum, she can go any color from there. Originally, she was flirting with other colors, but we showed her the rose-gold shade and instantly that was it. We liked that idea because no one else is doing that right now,” Priscilla said.

Rose Quartz shares with Serenity the distinction of Pantone’s color of the year.