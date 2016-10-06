Russia investigates claims of banned athletes racing

MOSCOW — Russian anti-doping authorities have opened an investigation after two banned athletes were apparently allowed to compete in the country’s biggest marathon.

Tamara Shchemerova was listed as finishing eighth in the official results from last month’s Moscow Marathon, with Yevgeny Khokhlov listed in 10th place in a related men’s 10-kilometer race.

However, the Russian track and field federation had announced four-year bans for both runners two days earlier. Shchemerova was banned for refusing to take a drug test at Russia’s national track and field championships, while Khokhlov tested positive for the banned drug EPO.

The federation also warned in a statement that Shchemerova had breached an earlier suspension by continuing to compete.

Russian anti-doping agency head Anna Antseliovich tells the R-Sport agency “we have started an investigation” into the pair.