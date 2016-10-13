S. Korean fathers jailed for raping children’s teacher
A South Korean court on Thursday handed down prison sentences of up to 18 years to three men who raped their children’s teacher in a case that shocked the country.
Two of the men were fathers of students in the teacher’s class.
The court heard how they had pressured the teacher into drinking with them after finding her dining alone in a restaurant. They then offered to take her home, where they raped her.
The case triggered statements from a number of women teachers working on remote islands who said they felt pressured into attending dinners and drinking sessions with parents — whose assistance is essential to keep small schools running.