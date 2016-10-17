Safety awareness drive for ferry passengers launched

In partnership with Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the Women in Maritime Philippines (WIMAPHIL) has firmed up its campaign to promote passenger safety in domestic ferries across the country.

WIMAPHIL president Merle Jimenez-San Pedro said the information dissemination drive with the “Wow Ang Byahe” posters was launched by the three parties highlighting the recent 2016 National Maritime Week (NMW) celebration.

Poster-installations and displays were simultaneously conducted nationwide through the efforts and cooperation of MARINA and PPA regional offices and manpower.

The safety posters will also be placed in conspicuous areas of other major ports in regions outside Metro Manila.

These include Batangas, Legazpi, Matnog, Iloilo, Cebu, Dipolog and Zamboanga. Likewise, the posters willalso be displayed aboard alldomestic passenger ships under the direction of MARINA.

The WOW ang Biyahe poster was designed with the purpose of enhancing public awareness of safety requirements at sea. It reminds the public of their role in ensuring compliance with safety regulations by sea transport operators.

The campaign was a major undertaking effected by a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by MARINA and WIMAPHIL in 2014.