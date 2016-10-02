Sagging wires, leaning posts removal urged

Mandaue City — The Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution asking the Visayan Electric Company (Veco) and telecommunication and cable companies to remove sagging wires and leaning posts in the city which endanger the lives of motorists and pedestrians.

Mandaue City (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

The resolution requested the companies to “immediately remove the leaning posts and rectify the aerial wire installations” at the corner of A. Del Rosario St. and Conrado D. Seno St. once they receive a copy of the resolution.

It also requested that hanging wires on B. Ceniza St. in Barangay Mantuyong be removed and repaired within 90 days.

Mandaue councilor Malcolm Sanchez, who authored the resolution, said “these wires are considered street hazards and if not rectified soonest may lead to an untoward incident involving life and property.”