Sam faces hardest acting challenge yet

‘The film is about making mistakes and realizing how those mistakes could become blessings.’

Role-playing is always a challenge for actors, but more so if it’s a bit daring. In “Third Party,” Sam Milby plays a man in a relationship with a girl (Angel Locsin) but he eventually hooks up with another man (Zanjoe Marudo). Yes, the character is gay – a first for the hunk.

“Excited ako kasi it’s something different para sa akin. And it’s nice to be able to work again with Zanjoe and Angel.

Actually sa first two projects nila sa ABS-CBN ay kasama ako doon. Tapos ’yung first ‘MMK’ and then ‘Only You’” Sam said in an interview.

The hardest part, he said, was making the love between the two gay men “believable” seeing that both actors are straight in real life.

“We didn’t want to focus on the gay angle only,” he said. “When you watch this movie, you’ll really see it’s about two people in a relationship.”

He likes it the film isn’t too heavy; hardly the “Brokeback Mountain” kind.

“It’s dramatic comedy. Parang hindi ko ma-imagine na magawa ’yung movie kung sobrang seryoso, sobrang heavy drama.”

Did he and Zanjoe have, ehrm, a rough-and-tumble in the hay to make viewers gasp?

“The first two scenes na sweet scenes ko parang awkward, pero enjoy lang,” he said. “Basta ’yung parang grabe (na intimate scenes) ay wala.”

How would he describe his character in the film, we asked.

Sam said, “Confused ang character ko rito, eh. The film is about making mistakes and realizing how those mistakes could become blessings.”

Having worked with Angel in past projects, Sam revealed the actress has a “natural comic side.”

“Parang natural din ’yung gawin niya ang rom-com. She’s more for drama pero dito talagang light side (ang ipinakita niya). Actually, when we were pitching the movie ’yung first plan namin was (to come up with) a light romance but ngayon parang naging comedy movie, rom-com,” said he.