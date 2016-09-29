Samsung eyes fix after complaints of ‘exploding’ washers

Samsung is in discussions about “potential safety issues” concerning some of its washing machines after a class-action lawsuit complained the appliances were exploding, the company said Wednesday.

Use with care. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko) | qz.com | mb.com.ph

The news comes after the South Korean electronics giant recalled millions of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following a series of battery explosions.

Samsung is “in active discussions” with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on issues with top-load washing machines manufactured between March 2011 and April 2016, a company statement said.

“In rare cases, affected units may experience abnormal vibrations that could pose a risk of personal injury or property damage when washing bedding, bulky or water-resistant items,” it said.

Samsung recommended consumers use the “lower speed delicate cycle” when washing bedding or bulky items until it can offer additional information or remedies.

The safety commission confirmed it is in discussions with Samsung and that they are “working on a remedy for affected consumers.”

A US law firm has filed suit in New Jersey “alleging that some Samsung top-loading washing machines explode in owners homes,” leading to potential injury or damage, attorney Jason Lichtman said earlier on Wednesday.

“Users have reported Samsung top-load washers exploding as early as the day of installation, while other owners have seen their machines explode months or even more than a year after purchase,” the firm said in a statement.

Samsung — the world’s largest maker of smartphones as well as mobile phones in general — suffered a major blow to its prestige when it was forced to recall some 2.5 million of its flagship smartphones after some users complained that batteries had caught fire while charging.

The recall affects phones sold in 10 countries, including around one million sold in the United States.