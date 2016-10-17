Samsung store officially launches on Lazada

Samsung has announced its launch on the online shopping site Lazada.

Samsung x Lazada | mb.com.ph

Starting Friday, October 14, consumers can now shop Samsung products with ease and convenience on Lazada.

“By having an official store with a partner that we trust, we reassure our valued customers the same quality and warranty an actual store does,” shares Kevin Lee, President, Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp.

Other than shopping convenience, the Samsung store on Lazada also offers consumers official product warranty and exclusive offers.