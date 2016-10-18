Samsung to compensate Galaxy Note 7 parts suppliers

Seoul – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. said on Tuesday it will compensate component suppliers for the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and consider giving them orders for other models to cushion the blow.

The world’s top smartphone maker said it would fully pay for unused Note 7 parts that have already been manufactured, compensate suppliers for unfinished components and pay for materials bought to make Note 7 parts.

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are displayed at a mobile phone shop in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says that Samsung Electronics has temporarily halted production of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

“Samsung will determine the inventory levels for the partner companies and carry out compensation quickly,” the company said in a statement, without elaborating on how much it expected to pay.

The decision comes after some South Korean government and central bank officials voiced concerns about the potential impact of the Note 7 crisis on the domestic economy. A deputy finance minister said the fallout could hurt the economy during the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Though most of Samsung’s smartphones are manufactured overseas, the company is a key customer for many South Korean parts makers including Samsung Electronics affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Samsung last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone less than two months after launch, a decision the company expects will cost $5.5 billion in operating profit from the third quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.