San Beda looks to close out finals series against Arellano

Games on Tuesday | October 11



(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay)

1:00 p.m. (Jrs. Finals Game 2)-Malayan vs. San Beda-Taytay

3:00 p.m.-NCAA Basketball Individual Awards

4:00 p.m. (Srs. Finals Game 2)-Arellano vs. San Beda

MANILA — San Beda coach Jamike Jarin braces for what he thinks will be his team’s hardest game, the second game of the best-of-three NCAA men’s basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The Red Lions, currently up 1-0 in the series, can officially clinch the title against the Arellano Chiefs in the 4 p.m. match-up, but Jarin downplays the advantage they have following their 88-85 Game 1 on Thursday at the said venue.

“On Tuesday, it’s gonna be our hardest game,” the former national youth team coach said.

He elaborated, “Coach Jerry (Codiñera) will make his adjustments. He’s gonna watch the tape. He’s gonna rest his boys. He’s gonna prepare them for Game 2. We will do the same.”

Codiñera, on the other hand, vows that the Chiefs will not start slowly in Game 2 especially with their backs now against the wall.

“We’re gonna start and play better,” he particularly said.

Meanwhile, Malayan also looks to end its own finals series against San Beda-Taytay in Game 2 of the juniors finals at 1 p.m.

Following a shock 83-64 Game 1 mauling, the Red Robins can steal the high school hoops title from the Red Cubs with a win.

Mike Enriquez, who sat out Game 1 due to a viral infection, is expected to suit up for Malayan for Game 2, while Rom Junsay, who was also not feeling well on Thursday, is expected to be 100 percent healthy.

In between the games, the individual awards for both the juniors and the seniors divisions will be handed out.