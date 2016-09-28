San Miguel eyes equalizer

Game Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra

(Ginebra leads 1-0)

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel coach Tim Cone has been in the PBA for so long that winning the first game of a series means nothing at all.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” Cone said after Ginebra’s 115-108 victory over defending champion San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of their best-of-five PBA Governors’ Cup series last Monday.

Game 2, however, is a big deal for Cone as another win would put Ginebra up 2-0 and pull within a win shy of advancing to its first finals appearance since a runner-up finish in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.



(Courtesy of PBA/Manila Bulletin) San Miguel import Elijah Millsap tries to score against Ginebra counterpart Justin Brownlee during their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal game last Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Ginebra won, 115-108.(Courtesy of PBA/Manila Bulletin)

Ginebra and San Miguel resume their battle at 7 p.m. tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After giving Ginebra a victory in its first semifinal game since the 2014 Philippine Cup, Cone thinks there is no safe of a deal especially against a formidable super squad SMB led by reigning two-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

“It was a good win, but it doesn’t win a series,” said Cone. “It’s not that big of a deal. Game 2 becomes a big deal because San Miguel Beer will put this (setback) away and get focused on the next one.”

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee dropped 39 points, including nine points in the final quarter. Brownlee, who also had 14 rebounds, completed a three-point play off a foul by Arwind Santos that gave them a 111-102 lead with 1:21 to play.

Ginebra likewise had solid contribution from rookie Scottie Thompson, finishing with double-double 11 points and 10 assists while adding six rebounds – a performance that drew praises from veteran teammate LA Tenorio.

“The good thing about him is nagre-respond siya,” said Tenorio of Thompson, who delivered at a time when the latter went scoreless after firing 32 points against Alaska in the quarterfinals.

“Para sa akin he’s not a rookie anymore, alam na niya kung ano ang gagawin niya,” Tenorio said of the neophyte guard from University of Perpetual Help.

“Scottie’s a leader na din in a sense na alam niya ang role niya, alam niya ang gagawin niya so he’s being a leader knowing na kung ano ang role niya sa team,” added Tenorio, who is expected to get his shooting rhythm back in Game 2.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria will try to make the necessary adjustments, particularly on giving Fajardo more touches.

Fajardo did score 25 points, but only had 16 touches and converted nine shots from the field.

In comparison, SMB import Elijah Milsap made 13 shots from the field but on 30 attempts on his way to scoring 29 points with 11 rebounds. Alex Cabagnot added 20 points, while Santos and Marcio Lassiter had 15 and 14 points, respectively.