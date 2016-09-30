San Miguel, Ginebra break tie

Game Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra

Another down the wire finish is expected between sibling rivals San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel as they dispute a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen avoided a dreadful 0-2 hole last Wednesday when they hacked out a thrilling 95-92 victory behind the heroics of import Elijah Millsap and a wounded reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.



(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin) San Miguel import Elijah Millsap is triple-teamed by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Joe Devance (38), Justin Brownlee and LA Tenorio during their PBA semifinal game last Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Beermen won, 95-92, to tie their best-of-five series at 1-1.(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin)

Millsap scored 23 points, including a two-handed slam that sealed the final score while Fajardo finished with 18 points and 23 rebounds despite sustaining a cut in his right eyebrow.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria, whose team bounced back from a 115-108 defeat in Game 1, is bracing for a much-difficult encounter at 7 p.m. with a chance at moving a victory shy of advancing to the finals.

“We saw what happened in the first two games, talagang dikitan ang labanan,” Austria said after yesterday’s practice at the Green Meadows gym in Quezon City.

“Ito namang Game 3, malamang na ganun din kasi parehas ang team na hindi agad bibitaw. I just hope that we can take advantage of the momentum after we won the last game,” added Austria.

San Miguel lost another big lead in Game 2, this time allowing Ginebra to erase a 47-31 deficit late in the second quarter and 91-80 halfway in the fourth behind a torrid shooting orchestrated by LA Tenorio and import Justin Brownlee.

But Millsap, Fajardo, together with Alex Cabagnot and Ronald Tubid, rose to the occasion even as Brownlee missed a three-point shot that would have forced an overtime period, allowing the Beermen to tie the series after two games.

Tenorio, who scored 22 points after going scoreless in Game 1, is undeterred of the setback, confident of Ginebra’s chances.

“The most important thing is we know how to beat this team,” said Tenorio. “May confidence kami to beat this team. Unlike in the first half na tingin namin, hindi namin kaya talunin yung team na ‘to.”

“Pero now, I think the whole team has the confidence kung paano namin talunin ‘tong team na ‘to. Hopefully, magawa lang namin yung mga adjustment na kailangan and hindi automatic na kumpiyansa lang ang kailangan at matatalo na namin sila.”

“We really have to work harder going to Game 3,” added Tenorio.

Cone, for his part, rued another flat start for his team, something Ginebra must avoid this time.

“Obviously, we’re not figuring out what the problem is on why we’re starting slow,” Cone said. “Or what they are specifically doing to get themselves going. We’ll just keep on looking at it, try to figure it out, and hope to do better.”

“It’s a concern, but it’s not a huge concern when we fall behind. In fact the team plays better when it falls behind because of the crowd.”