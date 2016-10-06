Sandara Park tours Korean fans around PH

Sandara Park as a tour guide? We like.

The Pambansang krung-krung shot a travel show in the middle of this year with model friend Hyoni Kang. Called Battle Trip, the show features two celebrity teams competing against each other on who can take the audience to the best trip in a foreign country.

Of course, Dara showed her second home for her South Korean fans to see.

For starters, Dara and Hyoni went to Bonifacio Global City to get their share of Pinoy food favorites by sinigang na baka, beef asado, and halo-halo. They then checked out indoor pools and waterslides in Laguna and got Dara’s BFF Joross Gamboa to make an appearance.

In part 2 of the show, the duo went to Taal Volcano where they rode horses and eat more local dishes.

The last part took the team to Bohol where they went for a dive to look for Dory and Nemo.