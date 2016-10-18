Sandiganbayan allows JV Ejercito to join Duterte’s Japan trip

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito has been allowed by the Sandiganbayan to join President Rodrigo Duterte’s state visit to Japan on October 25–27.

The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division approved Ejercito’s urgent motion for travel, filed October 14.

But the court also required the senator to submit several requirements such as authorization letters from the Office of the President and the Senate President.

In his request, Ejercito said he is the only senator to join Duterte’s Japan junket, and he believes he was invited for authoring the bill on granting the president emergency powers for the transport crisis.

Duterte hopes to seek Japanese officials’ inputs on the construction of an effective public railway system and solving the country’s growing traffic woes.

Ejercito is facing malversation charges before the Sixth Division for the illegal use of public funds under Article 220 of the Revised Penal Code.

The case stems from the anomalous purchase of firearms worth P2.1 million for the San Juan’s police in 2008 when Ejercito was still the city’s mayor.

He also faces graft charges before the Fifth Division for the same case, and was earlier suspended by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division for violation of R.A. 3019.