Sandiganbayan charges Baham Mitra with graft, malversation

Former Palawan Rep. Abraham Kahlil Blanco Mitra, who is currently chairman of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), has been charged with one count of graft and one count of malversation before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the anomalous disbursement of P3 million worth of fertilizer funds back in 2004.

via gab.gov.ph | mb.com.ph

Assistant Special Prosecutor I. Maria Rizza Ferrer-Mendoza said in the charge sheet that Mitra allowed the release of P1.95 million, or 65 percent of the total P3-million fertilizer fund, to GabayMasa Development Foundation even though the non-government organization did not meet all the required qualifications.

The Ombudsman pointed out that the memorandum of agreement (MOA) issued by Mitra’s office only required 20 percent of the funds upon its approval. Mitra also immediately approved the final payment of P1,050,000 in favor of GabayMasa despite its failure to submit and comply with the requirements specified in the MOA.

Mitra is facing these charges together with Department of Agriculture – Regional Field Unit (DA-RFU) officials. They are Executive Director Dennis Araullo, Regional Technical Directors Gregorio Sangalang and Balagtas Torres, legislative coordinator Lucille Odejar, and regional accountant Raymundo Braganza.