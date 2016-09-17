Sandiganbayan Dismisses NBN-ZTE Graft Cases of Arroyo, Abalos

The Sandiganbayan Fourth Division dismissed what is left of the graft charges against former president and current Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in connection with the anomalous National Broadband Network (NBN) deal with ZTE.

Former Pres. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. (MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ) / mb.com.ph

The decision made by the anti-graft court to grant Arroyo demurrer to evidence officially dismissed all of the cases she is facing for her nine-year term as president.

Arroyo, together with her husband former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo and former Commission on Election chair Benjamin Abalos, was charged with two counts of graft for allowing the NBN-ZTE deal to push through despite not going through the proper process.

Arroyo and company were slapped with charges of violation of Section 3(g) of R.A. 3019, otherwise known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for reportedly taking advantage of their positions and fast-tracking the deal to the prejudice of the government.