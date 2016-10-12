Sandiganbayan OKs Weslie Gatchalian travel to China

The Sandiganbayan Fourth Division has allowed Valenzuela City Rep. Weslie Gatchalian to travel to China from October 18 to 22, 2016 to serve as the country’s delegate in a trade mission of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA).

(Photo courtesy of wesgatchalian.com | Manila Bulletin)

Gatchalian was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to his graft, malversation, and violation of the Manual of Regulation for Banks charges in connection with the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) purchase of Express Savings Bank Inc. (ESBI), a local thrift bank based in Laguna owned by the Gatchalians through WELLEX Group Inc. (WGI) and Forum Pacific Inc. (FPI), way back in March 24, 2009.

He already paid P270,000 as travel bond to “guarantee his faithful compliance with the terms and conditions” of the court.

The anti-graft court allowed Gatchalian’s travel provided that he should personally present himself before the Division Clerk of Court together with his passport and photocopies of documents relevant to his travel within five days of his return.

Should he fail to take his trip, for whatever reason, he is still required to appear before the Sandiganbayan.

Any misrepresentation made by Gatchalian’s Motion for Leave to Travel Abroad “shall be punished as contempt of this court and shall be dealt with accordingly.”