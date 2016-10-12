Sandiganbayan OKs Weslie Gatchalian travel to China
The Sandiganbayan Fourth Division has allowed Valenzuela City Rep. Weslie Gatchalian to travel to China from October 18 to 22, 2016 to serve as the country’s delegate in a trade mission of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA).
He already paid P270,000 as travel bond to “guarantee his faithful compliance with the terms and conditions” of the court.
The anti-graft court allowed Gatchalian’s travel provided that he should personally present himself before the Division Clerk of Court together with his passport and photocopies of documents relevant to his travel within five days of his return.
Should he fail to take his trip, for whatever reason, he is still required to appear before the Sandiganbayan.
Any misrepresentation made by Gatchalian’s Motion for Leave to Travel Abroad “shall be punished as contempt of this court and shall be dealt with accordingly.”