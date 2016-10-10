SAP Modernizes Data Warehousing with the Launch of SAP® BW/4HANA

SAP SE recently unveiled SAP BW/4HANA, a next-generation data warehouse application for running a real-time digital enterprise. In addition to traditional on-premise deployment, the new solution will soon be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud service so companies can conveniently modernize their data warehousing environments and accelerate their digital journey into the cloud.

With SAP BW/4HANA, customers will have a much simpler and more powerful way of achieving real-time analytics through a new foundation for logical data warehousing that provides the interactivity with historical and live data residing in a diverse IT landscape, whether within or outside the enterprise. To answer demand for open, highly scalable IT systems, SAP BW/4HANA will provide an open data warehousing environment for rapid application development, a modern user interface, advanced multitemperature data handling and support for cloud-ready offerings including AWS and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, with other third-party cloud platforms expected to follow.

To stay ahead of today’s fast-paced business requirements, users of SAP BW/4HANA will be empowered with modern data modeling techniques coupled with a unified and more streamlined data warehouse object model. In addition, simplified governance features will enable agile data warehouse development that will deliver improved business insights in real time. Business applications, including those based on SAP S/4HANA, will be able to leverage a prebuilt data warehouse or more standard, SQL-based development environment, resulting in faster, more versatile data warehouse solutions for improved business agility.