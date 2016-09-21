Sarah G nominated at 2016 MTV EMA

Filipina “popstar princess” Sarah Geronimo is among the six nominees in the Best Southeast Asia Act for the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) set on Nov. 6 at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – SARAH GERONIMO(mb.com.ph)

The other nominees are Dong Nhi (Vietnam), Gentle Bones (Singapore), Raisa Andriana (Indonesia), Thaitanium (Thailand) and Yuna (Malaysia).

MTV Asia announced on Tuesday that fans have a chance to put their local act in the spotlight, as they can decide who the final nominee will be.

Those in the wild card who will get the most votes during the pre-voting stage will compete against the other nominees.

Another Filipina, Donnalyn Bartolome, who rose to fame after the release of her single, “Kakaibabe,” is among the wild card contenders in the MTV EMA.

Fans can vote from Sept. 20, 7 p.m. (Singapore time), until Sept. 27, 5:59 a.m. (Singapore).

To vote, one needs to tweet the hashtag of his/her wild card contender.

The wild card contenders and their hashtags are:

Bunkface: #NominateBunkface #MTVEMA

Donnalyn Bartolome: #NominateDonnalynBartolome #MTVEMA

The Sam Willows: #NominateTheSamWillows #MTVEMA

SHAE: #NominateSHAE #MTVEMA

ToR+ Saksit: #NominateToRandSaksit #MTVEMA

MTV will announce the official 2016 EMA nominees on Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, the MTV EMA is said to be one of the biggest award shows in the world. It will be held in Rotterdam for the second time this year. Rotterdam hosted the show back in 1997.