Saudi Airlines from Jeddah placed in isolation on NAIA runway

A commercial flight of Saudia Airlines was placed in isolation at a runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

ABS-CBN reported that SV872 from Jeddah that landed at 2:37 p.m. was immediately placed in isolation at a secluded portion of Runway C-06. Reports from the control tower say the plane is under threat before it was allowed to land.

Most of the passengers are said to have come from the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Anti-hijacking operatives are said to be in the area, together with executives of the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine office of Saudia Airlines.