Saudia pilot presses wrong button, sends distress alarm

A commercial plane of Saudi Airways Airlines was placed in isolation at a runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) yesterday afternoon after its pilot pressed the distress button by mistake 20 minutes before landing.

NAIA general manager Ed Monreal said the pilot of Saudi Airways Airlines flight SV872 made the mistake of declaring a hijacking situation by using the Squawk 7500 code. Twenty minutes after landing, the pilot said it was a mistake.



(Ali Vicoy/Manila Bulletin) FALSE ALARM – Saudia Airline Flight SB 872 is isolated at Lane 6 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City, Tuesday afternoon, in what was an apparent false alarm triggered by the pilot inadvertently pressing the cockpit’s ‘hijack emergency button.’(Ali Vicoy/Manila Bulletin)

“There was an error in the communication signal after the crew of the aircraft pressed the hijack button twice, sending the distress calls and signaling they were under threat,” Monreal said.

As part of its security protocol, the pilot was advised to land the airplane at an isolated part of NAIA.

Monreal, however, said that they still conducted security check of the luggage of the passengers to ensure their safety.

SV872 from Jeddah landed at 2:37 p.m. and was immediately placed in isolation at a secluded portion of Runway C-06.

Earlier, the MIAA said that their Emergency Services Department (ESD) received an advisory from the Manila control tower saying that the flight was under threat “20 minutes before it landed.”

The MIAA said that upon landing, passengers were barred from leaving the plane. The plane just came from a ten-hour flight, it was reported.

The MIAA said that passengers should have disembarked from the plane around 1 p.m. but until 3 p.m., they were not allowed to go out of the plane. It was around 5 p.m. that the passengers were finally allowed to disembark.

The aircraft was carrying 410 people including 21 crew members, reports said.

The Philippine National Police aviation group spearheaded the deplaning of all passengers, most of them returning Haj pilgrims.

Monreal said that the incident did not affect the normal operations of the NAIA.

He said that the pilot will be investigated by the airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines as part of the airport’s protocol.

Meanwhile, in its official Twitter account, the Saudi Airlines clarified what happened.

“False alarm for hijacking SV flight #872 #JEDDAH to #MANILA,” the tweet said.

Pilots hitting the wrong button have been reported before. In 1972, an Olympic Airways pilot touched off a false alarm when he pushed the wrong button and triggered an emergency signal that indicated that his plane was being hijacked soon after it left Sydney with 42 passengers aboard. The following year, an Ethiopian airliner flying Emperor Hatle Selassie home from West Germany set off a hijacking alarm by error while flying over Italy on its way to Addis Ababa. A Lufthansa jetliner also caused alarm in 1987 when its pilot also pushed the wrong button.