Saudia pilot sends conflicting reports of hijacking

Sources at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) said the pilot of Saudi Airways Airlines declared a hijacking situation 20 minutes before landing by calling the control tower. However, 20 minutes after landing, the pilot changed his tune and said it was a mistake.

Aviation security officials, however, say they have no other recourse but to isolate the aircraft and conduct rigid inspection.

Ed Monreal, NAIA general manager, said the Saudia pilot made a distress call before landing but eventually said he made a mistake.

SV872 from Jeddah landed at 2:37 p.m. and was immediately placed in isolation at a secluded portion of Runway C-06.

Philippine National Police aviation group spearheaded the deplaning of all passengers.