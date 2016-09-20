 Saudia pilot sends conflicting reports of hijacking | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Saudia pilot sends conflicting reports of hijacking

by MB Online
September 20, 2016 (updated)

Sources at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) said the pilot of Saudi Airways Airlines declared a hijacking situation 20 minutes before landing by calling the control tower. However, 20 minutes after landing, the pilot changed his tune and said it was a mistake.

Aviation security officials, however, say they have no other recourse but to isolate the aircraft and conduct rigid inspection.

Ed Monreal, NAIA general manager, said the Saudia pilot made a distress call before landing but eventually said he made a mistake.

SV872 from Jeddah landed at 2:37 p.m. and was immediately placed in isolation at a secluded portion of Runway C-06.

Philippine National Police aviation group spearheaded the deplaning of all passengers.