SBC’s Nelle nails winning triple

Games Monday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – SSCR vs EAC (Jrs.)

10:45 a.m. – JRU vs Letran (Jrs.)

12:30 p.m. – Perpetual vs Lyceum (Jrs.)

2:15 p.m. – San Beda vs Arellano (Jrs.)

4 p.m. – Mapua vs CSB-LSGH (Jrs.)

Evan Nelle scored a game-winning triple with 3.1 seconds left as defending seven-time champion San Beda won past CSB-La Salle Greenhills, 85-82, to clinch the twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four yesterday in the NCAA juniors basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan.

The 5-foot-10 point guard, last year’s Finals Most Valuable Player, took the winning shot after an assist from Prince Etrata to help the Red Cubs post a 16-1 record with just one game left in the double-round eliminations.

Nelle finished with 27 points on eight triples and added five assists for San Beda, which posted its fourth straight victory after losing to University of Perpetual Help while snapping the La Salle Greenhills’ 10-game winning streak.

LSGH fell to 13-4 for joint third with Arellano University but is already assured of a Final Four berth.

Meanwhile, Malayan-Mapua leaned on reigning MVP Michael Enriquez to outlast last year’s finalist Arellano, 84-71, to grab solo second at 13-3.

Enriquez had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Bryan Samudio posted 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Robins, who gained an inside track in securing the second twice-to-beat bonus in the semis.